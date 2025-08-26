Bakersfield, CA – A big rig rollover on Interstate 5 near Laval Road left one driver dead on the afternoon of Monday, August 25, 2025, according to KBAK, with additional reporting from CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the collision took place around 2:22 PM near Wheeler Ridge on the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Laval Road west.

Investigators said the truck traveled northbound on I-5 before entering the Laval Road west off-ramp. For reasons still under investigation, the big rig crossed over the adjacent on-ramp from Laval Road eastbound to northbound I-5. The truck rolled over and landed on its passenger side. Witnesses told CHP dispatchers that the cab struck the ground hard, trapping the driver inside.

Kern County firefighters and CHP officers rushed to the scene and immediately began life-saving efforts. Fire crews pulled the driver from the cab and rotated into performing CPR. Despite their efforts, the driver succumbed to injuries at the scene. Officials confirmed the driver’s death shortly after. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity after contacting his family.

The rollover also scattered cargo across the roadway, which complicated cleanup and forced extended closures. CHP ordered a hard closure of the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Laval Road west and the on-ramp from Wheeler Ridge to northbound I-5. Crews called in a commercial heavy-duty rotator tow truck to lift the damaged big rig and trailer.

CHP requested the coroner’s office to the scene at 2:55 p.m. The coroner’s response delayed reopening as officials documented the crash and removed the victim. Caltrans assisted CHP in setting up barricades and detours to manage traffic during the evening commute. Dispatch records show Caltrans reopened the ramps after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, once the investigation had concluded and crews had cleared the debris.

Officers continue to investigate what caused the driver to lose control. Investigators have not said whether speed, fatigue, or a medical condition played a role in the rollover.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages.

Wrongful Death Claims

Losing a loved one in a traffic accident is devastating, and the pain can be made worse by the financial strain that often follows. Medical bills, funeral costs, and the loss of income to support dependents of the deceased can leave families struggling. Filing a Wrongful Death claim against those responsible can provide compensation to help with these expenses.

For more info on Wrongful Death, see our page about it here.