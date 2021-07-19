BEVERLY HILLS- On Saturday, July 17, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a white BMW was traveling eastbound on Beverly Boulevard when it collided with a pedestrian that was walking southbound on Croft Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk.

The impact caused the pedestrian to collide with the roadway and travel in an eastbound direction. The driver of the BMW failed to stop, render aid, and identify themselves as required by law.

Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics quickly responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the pedestrian. However, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after they succumbed to the injuries. The victim is described as a 26-year-old resident from Arizona.

Anyone with information can contact West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.