Tuolumne County, CA — A fatal motorcycle crash in Tuolumne County resulted in the death of a 34-year-old woman from Oakdale at approximately 2:30 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2024, according to ABC10.

The woman was riding her motorcycle eastbound on Highway 108, just east of Clarks Fork Road, when she lost control and veered off the roadway. The impact caused her to be ejected from the motorcycle, leading to fatal injuries. Despite the swift response of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has not yet released the identity of the victim, pending notification of her family. Preliminary reports indicate that the crash is still under investigation, and it remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

The CHP is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. As the investigation continues, the community’s thoughts and condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time.

