MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN—On Tuesday, July 16, one man was shot and killed by police one mile away from the site of the Republican National Convention (RNC). Reports indicate that a fight broke out that afternoon between two homeless men located at, N. 14th and W. Vliet St. in the vicinity King Park. It was just over a mile away from Fiserv Forum, convention site.



One of the men wielded a knife just outside the perimeter of the convention. Reports confirmed that it was a Columbus, Ohio policeman that fired the fatal shot, though multiple officers opened fire on the man.



According to WISN 12 News, Columbus Police indicated defended themselves with the following statement.



“The incident took place in the outer perimeter of the RNC, within the operational zone to which our officers were assigned.”



Medical Examiners were called to the scene at 2:50 p.m., and the individual was pronounced dead.

The Street Angels and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression first told FOX6 News that the man who had reportedly been masked and brandished a knife, was a known homeless man, and he was also a veteran. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 16th.





There has been heightened security at the Convention due to the assassination attempt on former President Trump on Saturday, July 13th. Reports indicate that there has been a police presence from 63 police departments from 24 states and Washington D.C. in addition to 44 local law enforcement agencies.





Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who is the first black Mayor in Milwaukee, reportedly looked forward to hosting the RNC and the revenue it would bring. Speaking of security, Mayor Johnson relayed to reporters that they have been preparing for this event for 18 months.



Trump has been present at the Convention since day one. Many Trump supporters openly admitted to being brought to tears at the sight of Trump entering the convention area, knowing that had that bullet been just a few millimeters off, he would not be there.





“He’s a pillar of strength,” one person noted. “The strongest man I’ve ever met,” the hospital staff reported to Eric Trump the day his father was shot.





Milwaukee Mayor, Cavalier Johnson (D),made the following statement on the day of Trump’s assassination attempt.





“There’s no space, absolutely none, for this sort of violence in America. Not one should be shot, not like this. Not kids, not churchgoers, and not a candidate for President of the United States. We must demand peace, whether it is in the political sphere or in homes and neighborhoods everywhere.”





Secret Service has been under scrutiny over the assassination attempt of Donald J. Trump. Some reports indicate that they should have had a presence on the roof of the building the shooter was on.



Multiple media outlets indicated that Secret Service covered their section and nothing more, and that it was up to the local police to secure the rooftops of nearby building. It is not clear who, other than the shooter, is to blame for shooting a former sitting President. It has increased security for the RNC, the DNC, and other campaign events.