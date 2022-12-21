LAUREL CANYON—On December 19, at 10 p.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded to a shooting call at the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. They were redirected to a local hospital where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The LAPD reported that the victim was approached by a suspect with a gun who fired a single shot. The suspect fled the location in an unknown direction in a dark colored vehicle. The victim’s friend drove them to a local area hospital where he later died. The name and age of that victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet and 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He was wearing a light blue medical mask. No arrests have been made in the case as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (213) 972-2971 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247)Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Online tips may be placed at www.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.