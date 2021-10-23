SANTA FE, NM—On Thursday, October 21 at 1:50 p.m. during the filming of Alec Baldwin’s new movie “Rust,” Baldwin 63, fired a popgun that injured the director of the film Joel Souza, 48, and killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on-set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch. Hutchins and Souza were taken to area hospitals. Hutchins was air transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital and later pronounced deceased. Souza received medical treatment at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe and is reported to have been released from the hospital on October 22. He is listed in good condition, and recuperating in Park City, Utah.

Baldwin said in a statement released on Friday:

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of teammate Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

In the initial investigation, reports indicate that Baldwin discharged a popgun that misfired when it was discharged. Detectives are interviewing witnesses regarding the incident; no charges have been filed against Baldwin who is serving as a producer on the film or any other crew members.

Hutchins began her career as an investigative journalist for British documentary productions in Eastern Europe. She graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015. She was born in Ukraine and worked as director of cinematography for the 2020 action film “Archenemy,” starring Joe Manganiello. Hutchins is survived by her husband and a son.

San Francisco native, filmmaker, writer, and director, Joel Souza is known for “Crown Vic” which was released in 2019.

Alexander Rae Baldwin III, known in the industry as Alec Baldwin, appeared on the CBS primetime series soap opera “Knots Landing” in the sixth and seventh seasons. He has a list of credits in film and television including the NBC series “30 Rock.”

Production on the film, “Rust” has been put on hold until the investigation is completed and to ensure the safety of the cast and crew members. It is set to continue filming in November.

The movie is written by Souza and centered around Harland Rust played by Alec Baldwin, an outlaw with a bounty on his head. He travels to Kansas when he hears his estranged 13-year-old grandson, played by Brady Noon, has been sentenced to hang for an accident that has been being as murder.