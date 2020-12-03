WESTWOOD—On Thursday, December 3, at approximately 2 a.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Westwood that left one person dead and another person in critical condition.

A total of 37 firefighters responded to a two-story garden-style apartment building in the 1700 block of South Kelton Avenue. Firefighters found the blaze in the rear of the second floor and extinguished the flames in 28 minutes. A 70-year-old man was killed in the fire and another person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Only one apartment unit was impacted by the fire. Arson investigators responded quickly to the scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other information about the incident has been disclosed to the public.