MALIBU—On May 19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced that on May 14, deputies responded to the 28000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu regarding a traffic collision with injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates Party #1 was traveling southbound on Pacific Coast Highway in a gray 2008 Honda Civic nearing the intersection of West Winding Way when he possibly suffered from a medical emergency.

Multiple witnesses stated Party #1 abruptly veered into oncoming northbound traffic and struck Party #2 who was traveling northbound in a white 2012 Ford E-250 van. Witnesses and emergency medical personnel attempted to revive the Party #1, but were not successful and was announced deceased on the scene. Party #2 was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who was a witness to the accident or has any information related to this collision is asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 and speak with our Traffic Investigations Office. (Report Reference #24-02224-10).