MALIBU—On Sunday, May 19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Atilio Brillembourg, 53. He, a resident from New York, who was last seen on May 18 at 1:10 a.m., on the 6000 block of Murphy Way, in the city of Malibu. There is concern for Brillembourg’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail.

Attilio is described as a White male, standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has gray hair, green eyes, and unknown tattoo on her upper thigh.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes. Anyone with information about Brillembourg’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.