LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are investigating a traffic collision that left a mother deceased and her 6-year-old daughter critically injured. The LAPD reported on Tuesday, April 25, around 8 a.m., officers responded to a fatal traffic collision near the intersection of Ogden Drive and Colgate Avenue.

When the officers’ arrived they learned two pedestrians in the crosswalk were struck by a white pickup truck that was traveling south on Ogden Drive as they walked in the intersection. The victims were described as a female in her 30s and a 6-year-old girl. The truck continued south before it crashed into an apartment building.

The 30-year-old believed to be the mother of the 6-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at scene. The 6-year-old was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The two victims were on their way to Hancock Park Elementary school, where the child attends.

The driver, described as a male in his mid-30s, was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. The driver is being detained at the hospital pending further investigation. Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and canvassing for any video evidence. Unsafe Speed was a factor in this crash. Alcohol and/or drugs are possibly a factor in this collision. The investigation is ongoing.

The Los Angeles Police Department reminds drivers that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Anyone with details on this incident is asked to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekend calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.