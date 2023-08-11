PROVO, UTAH—On Wednesday, August 9, at approximately 6:15 a.m., a Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent reportedly shot and killed Craig Robertson, after allegedly threatened President Joe Biden through online posts. Robertson was killed at his home when FBI agents served a pre-dawn warrant to search Robertson’s property. There are no reports indicating that he retaliated against FBI officers while they were executing a search warrant.



On August 9, at approximately 4:25 p.m., President Biden flew on Air Force One into Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base adjacent to Salt Lake City International Airport.



On August 8, the Daily Mail first reported the following threat posted on social media by Robertson. “I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my hold Ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle.”



Reports indicate that Robertson had made threats on his social media account against, President, Joe Biden. Robertson was under investigation since April for previous threats made against, Biden Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Manhattan, New York District Attorney, Alvin Bragg.



Canyon News reached out to the FBI regarding the officer-involved shooting death of Craig Robertson. Sandra Barker, the media representative for the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office, replied with the following statement.



“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Provo, Utah. The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.”



Canyon News also reached out to Felica Martinez at the Department of Justice for a redacted statement and will update the information in the article once it is received.