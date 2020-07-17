SAN FRANCISCO— The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading a federal inquiry into the Twitter hacking of Wednesday, July 15.

Hackers seized the accounts of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and others. The accounts requested donations in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin), with many stating they would send back double the amount. The scam is said to have garnered approximately $120,000.

Twitter claimed it was a co-ordinated attack targeting employees “with access to internal systems and tools.”

“We know they [the hackers] used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf,” tweeted the company.

It added that significant steps were already being taken to counter this as the investigation develops. Users have been blocked from being able to tweet Bitcoin wallet addresses. Additionally, many verified Twitter accounts were temporarily unable to tweet altogether.

In response to the hacking, Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted: “Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.”

Various lawmakers have urged Twitter to fully disclose what occurred to prevent it from happening again. The U.S. Senate Commerce committee has also demanded Twitter brief it about the incident no later than Thursday, July 23.

The FBI will investigate the hacking, in a statement, its San Francisco field office said: “The accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud. We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is also having the state’s Department of Financial Services investigate the attack.

“This type of hack by con artists for financial gain can also be a tool of foreign actors and others to spread disinformation and – as we’ve witnessed – disrupt our elections,” said Cuomo.