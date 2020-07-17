WEST HOLLYWOOD— ‘Connie and Ted’s’ in West Hollywood announced the opening of their expanded outdoor dining option, set up in their own parking lot, which debuted on Wednesday, July 8.

Entitled “Boulevard Dining”, the New England style seafood restaurant will accept reservations online through ‘Open Table’ with some availability for walk-in guests.

“Unfortunately, we no longer provide Valet Parking services. There is street parking available (read the signs) and a metered city lot behind ‘MedMen’ south of Santa Monica Boulevard.” The eatery said on social media.

Sibling establishment and fine-dining seafood restaurant ‘Providence’, which is located on Melrose Avenue, has not advertised changes to their outdoor dining. On April 4, a ‘GoFund Me’ campaign for both places went live and is attempting to raise $25,000 for its hourly employees. ‘Connie and Ted’s’ General Manager, Matthew De Marte, is the fundraiser organizer along with Manager Colleen Ford.

“We need your help. The decisions we faced came at a high cost to our restaurant family. We have started this fund to provide something to each of our hourly team members to offer some relief. Any money donated to this fund will go equally and directly to our hourly team members to help them during this incredibly challenging time.” The business states in the fundraiser description.

The staff at both locations said closing their restaurants was not an easy decision to make.

“We made the decision not to offer ‘to go’ and delivery to keep our staff safe at home,” the business said.

Then on May 1, ‘Connie and Ted’s’ began accepting takeout orders online for pickup only. Their dine-in services resumed on June 16 before closing again due to the recent state-mandated closure.

‘Connie and Ted’s’ recently celebrated its 7th year in West Hollywood on June 4.

“We have truly enjoyed our time here in West Hollywood and look forward to many more! Cheers to 7 years!!!!,” the business said in a post.