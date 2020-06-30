SANTA MONICA- The Santa Monica Police Department in conjunction with the FBI is seeking information from the public to identify an unknown individual involved in the arson of a Santa Monica police vehicle. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this unknown suspect.

At approximately 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, an unmarked SMPD Ford Crown Victoria was parked at the loading dock of the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. The vehicle was vandalized and later set on fire.

The unknown suspect is described as:

Male

White

Thin build

Age ranged in mid 20’s

Red or blonde hair

‘Reddish’ beard.

Has an unknown tattoo on his upper left arm

Wears a stud earring in his left ear.

On the date of the arson, the suspect wore gray short sleeved T- shirt, green pants, brown dress shoes, and a bandana with the American flag printed on it worn over his face. The suspect also wore a black and white BB hat worn backwards with a “DONPISTO” logo on front and an analog watch on his left wrist. The suspect also concealed his identity with aviator style sunglasses.

If you have any information regarding the above suspect or incident, please contact Detective Zamfirov at (310)- 458- 8398 or at peter.zamfirov@smgov.net. Additionally, the public may submit tips to crimetips@smgov.net or call the Watch Commander that is available 24 hours at (310) – 458- 8491.