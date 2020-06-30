SANTA MONICA- The Santa Monica Police Department in conjunction with the FBI is seeking information from the public to identify an unknown individual involved in the arson of a Santa Monica police vehicle. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this unknown suspect.
At approximately 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, an unmarked SMPD Ford Crown Victoria was parked at the loading dock of the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. The vehicle was vandalized and later set on fire.
The unknown suspect is described as:
- Male
- White
- Thin build
- Age ranged in mid 20’s
- Red or blonde hair
- ‘Reddish’ beard.
- Has an unknown tattoo on his upper left arm
- Wears a stud earring in his left ear.
On the date of the arson, the suspect wore gray short sleeved T- shirt, green pants, brown dress shoes, and a bandana with the American flag printed on it worn over his face. The suspect also wore a black and white BB hat worn backwards with a “DONPISTO” logo on front and an analog watch on his left wrist. The suspect also concealed his identity with aviator style sunglasses.