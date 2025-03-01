WESTWOOD—On February 28, the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Public Affairs issued a press release announcing that the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism will visit 10 U.S. college campuses including the University of California (UCLA).



In a January 30, White House Press release, President Trump expanded on his Executive Order 13899 to “Take forceful and unprecedented steps to marshall all Federal resources to combat the explosion of anti-Semitism on our campuses and in our streets since October 7, 2023.



Terrell expressed his intent to meet with university leadership, along with the staff, students, law enforcement, and members of the community regarding the reported instances to identify where remedial action is warranted information about these incidents to identify where remedial action is warranted.



“The President, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, and the entire Administration are committed to ensuring that no one should feel unsafe or unwelcome on campus because of their religion. The Task Force’s mandate is to bring the full force of the federal government to bear in our effort to eradicate Anti-Semitism, particularly in schools. These visits are just one of many steps this Administration is taking to deliver on that commitment,” Terrell stated.



The following came directly from the press release provided by the DOJ, Internal Affairs.



“If you have been discriminated against, you can file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division at civilrights.justice.gov. President Trump’s Executive Order can be found at www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/additional-measures-to-combat-anti-semitism/.”