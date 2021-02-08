PACIFIC PALISADES—Feed LA and the city of Los Angeles partnered with YMCA to distribute food via “Grab and Go” programs to those in need including a location in Pacific Palisades.
According to the Feed La website, statistics indicate that they have “provided nearly 1,000,000 nutritious meals to families; 25,000 hours of child care for essential workers; 100,000 pounds of groceries to homebound seniors; 20,000 showers and supply kits to those who are homeless; and nearly 3,000 pints of blood to patients in need.”
According to the World Bank, “COVID-19 is estimated to have dramatically increased the number of people facing acute food insecurity in 2020. WFP estimates that 149 million people (including refugees) were acutely food insecure (i.e., facing food crisis conditions or worse, also known as Integrated Phase Classification – Phase 3 or higher) across 79 countries in 2019. COVID-19 is projected to bring the total number of acutely food insecure people to 272 million by the end of 2020 in those same countries.”
Feeding America states that using a combination of ”analyses at the national, state, county, and congressional district levels, we show how the number of people who are food insecure in 2020 could rise to more than 50 million, including 17 million children.”
The program started on February 1. A new requirement is for participants to register prior to drive-thru food pick up in order to ensure there is enough food as well as to understand who the YMCA + partners will be serving.
Modes of food distribution in 2021 will include: contactless grab & go meal distribution, contactless grocery pickup, and grocery and meal delivery for isolated people, including seniors and people with disabilities.
The Grab and Go Sites include:
-Anderson Munger Family YMCA
9-11 a.m. Monday & Wednesday
4301 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
-Antelope Valley Family YMCA
9-11 a.m. Monday & Wednesday
43001 10th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93534
Collins & Katz Family YMCA
10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday & Wednesday
1466 S Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Crenshaw Family YMCA
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
3820 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
East Valley Family YMCA
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
5142 Tujunga Avenue North Hollywood, CA 91601
Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday
100 W Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248
Hollywood YMCA
10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
1553 N Schrader Boulevard Hollywood, CA 90028
Ketchum-Downtown YMCA Preschool
10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Tuesday & Friday
2916 W 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid Valley Family YMCA
11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday & Wednesday
6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91405
San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA
9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday
301 S Bandini Street, San Pedro, CA 90731
West Valley Family YMCA
11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday & Wednesday
18810 Vanowen Street Reseda, CA 91335
Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
9900 S Vermont Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90044
Wilmington YMCA
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday & Wednesday
1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA 90744
*Meals are for kids ages 1-18 years only
Produce Distribution Sites Include:
Anderson Munger Family YMCA
8:30 a.m. Tuesdays
4301 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Collins & Katz Family YMCA
10 a.m. Thursdays
1466 S Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Culver-Palms Family YMCA
9:30 a.m. Thursdays
4500 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230
East Valley Family YMCA
11 a.m. Wednesdays
5142 Tujunga Avenue North Hollywood, CA 91601
Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
9 a.m. Thursdays
100 W Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248
Ketchum-Downtown YMCA
9 a.m. Wednesdays
401 S Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
Mid Valley Family YMCA
10 a.m. Thursdays
6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91405
Montebello-Commerce YMCA
9 a.m. Thursdays
2000 W Beverly Boulevard, Montebello, CA 90640
Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
11 a.m. Monday-Friday
2900 Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90023
West Valley Family YMCA
11 a.m. Thursdays
18810 Vanowen Street, Reseda, CA 91335
Westchester Family YMCA
11 a.m., Wednesdays
8020 Alverstone Street Los Angeles, CA 90045
Wilmington YMCA
11 a.m. Tuesdays
1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA 90744
Participants may register at any participating location listed below or in advance by clicking here. For more information, please contact SisySagastume@ymcaLA.org.