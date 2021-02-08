PACIFIC PALISADES—Feed LA and the city of Los Angeles partnered with YMCA to distribute food via “Grab and Go” programs to those in need including a location in Pacific Palisades.

According to the Feed La website, statistics indicate that they have “provided nearly 1,000,000 nutritious meals to families; 25,000 hours of child care for essential workers; 100,000 pounds of groceries to homebound seniors; 20,000 showers and supply kits to those who are homeless; and nearly 3,000 pints of blood to patients in need.”

According to the World Bank, “COVID-19 is estimated to have dramatically increased the number of people facing acute food insecurity in 2020. WFP estimates that 149 million people (including refugees) were acutely food insecure (i.e., facing food crisis conditions or worse, also known as Integrated Phase Classification – Phase 3 or higher) across 79 countries in 2019. COVID-19 is projected to bring the total number of acutely food insecure people to 272 million by the end of 2020 in those same countries.”

Feeding America states that using a combination of ”analyses at the national, state, county, and congressional district levels, we show how the number of people who are food insecure in 2020 could rise to more than 50 million, including 17 million children.”

The program started on February 1. A new requirement is for participants to register prior to drive-thru food pick up in order to ensure there is enough food as well as to understand who the YMCA + partners will be serving.

Modes of food distribution in 2021 will include: contactless grab & go meal distribution, contactless grocery pickup, and grocery and meal delivery for isolated people, including seniors and people with disabilities.

The Grab and Go Sites include:

-Anderson Munger Family YMCA

9-11 a.m. Monday & Wednesday

4301 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020

-Antelope Valley Family YMCA

9-11 a.m. Monday & Wednesday

43001 10th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93534

Collins & Katz Family YMCA

10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday & Wednesday

1466 S Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Crenshaw Family YMCA

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday

3820 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008

East Valley Family YMCA

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday

5142 Tujunga Avenue North Hollywood, CA 91601

Gardena-Carson Family YMCA

9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday

100 W Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248

Hollywood YMCA

10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday

1553 N Schrader Boulevard Hollywood, CA 90028

Ketchum-Downtown YMCA Preschool

10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Tuesday & Friday

2916 W 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Mid Valley Family YMCA

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday & Wednesday

6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91405

San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA

9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday

301 S Bandini Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

West Valley Family YMCA

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday & Wednesday

18810 Vanowen Street Reseda, CA 91335

Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday

9900 S Vermont Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90044

Wilmington YMCA

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday & Wednesday

1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA 90744

*Meals are for kids ages 1-18 years only

Produce Distribution Sites Include:

Anderson Munger Family YMCA

8:30 a.m. Tuesdays

4301 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Collins & Katz Family YMCA

10 a.m. Thursdays

1466 S Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Culver-Palms Family YMCA

9:30 a.m. Thursdays

4500 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230

East Valley Family YMCA

11 a.m. Wednesdays

5142 Tujunga Avenue North Hollywood, CA 91601

Gardena-Carson Family YMCA

9 a.m. Thursdays

100 W Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248

Ketchum-Downtown YMCA

9 a.m. Wednesdays

401 S Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90071

Mid Valley Family YMCA

10 a.m. Thursdays

6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91405

Montebello-Commerce YMCA

9 a.m. Thursdays

2000 W Beverly Boulevard, Montebello, CA 90640

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA

11 a.m. Monday-Friday

2900 Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90023

West Valley Family YMCA

11 a.m. Thursdays

18810 Vanowen Street, Reseda, CA 91335

Westchester Family YMCA

11 a.m., Wednesdays

8020 Alverstone Street Los Angeles, CA 90045

Wilmington YMCA

11 a.m. Tuesdays

1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA 90744

Participants may register at any participating location listed below or in advance by clicking here. For more information, please contact SisySagastume@ymcaLA.org.