WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, July 24, the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department arrested Fernando Diaz, 50, after he was allegedly seen carrying an unconscious victim to a van and then driving off.

Diaz had taken the victim, who had recently left a bar, into a white 1997 Dodge Ram van around 2:00 a.m. The incident occurred on Melrose Avenue near Robertson Boulevard.

Shortly after, a witness stopped a police officer’s patrol car to report what he had seen. Officer Kevin Herrera began following the van and then Diaz parked the van, got out, and walked away. Herrera found the victim in the back of the van who appeared to be unconscious.

Diaz was arrested and booked at around 3:15 a.m. and charged with felony kidnapping. He was released on Saturday, July 25 on a $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Cynthia Mejia at (310) 358-4028 or for anonymous tips you can call (800)-222-TIPS (8477).