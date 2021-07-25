UNITED STATES—The U.S. Army National Guard has yet to be reimbursed by Congress for time served and expenses accrued in the months soldiers were deployed to protect the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Army National Guard troops were called in after the riots at the Capitol began on January 6, and according to reports, 26,000 National Guard troops were deployed to Washington D.C from January through May 23.

The U.S. Army National Guard reports they may have to cut some training exercises that the troops participate in during their monthly drills to better prepare them when they get called for active duty.

On March 24, the National Guard announced plans of an extension of troops at the U.S. Capitol but reducing the number of troops to approximately 5,000 who stayed in Washington D.C. The cost for the U.S. troops to stay in active duty status that long is $521 billion.

Enjoyed visiting with the Tennessee Army National Guard @TNMilitaryDept during their XCTC validation at Fort Hood. The exercise is testing and reinforcing the critical skills necessary for fighting and winning in combat. pic.twitter.com/P8fK9sd7Qe — GEN James C. McConville (@ArmyChiefStaff) July 21, 2021

Major General Neely told reporters how the lack of payment will affect the U.S. troops.

“On July 16, Major General Richard Neely, Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, told reporters “The funding shortfall will have significant impacts for both our federal missions and state of emergencies. Most of these soldiers and airmen would lose two months drill pay, which many of these troops and their families depend on.”

“Troops and their families will incur debt to the government because life insurance and TRICARE health insurance come out of these service members’ military pay. National Guard members have deductions, such as for military Blended Retirement Systems as well. All these payments would fail for two months, creating significant debt that would have to be recouped later,” Neely explained.