INGLEWOOD—News of another SoFi Stadium worker testing positive for COVID-19 was announced earlier this week. In an effort to complete construction by early August, a fifth member of the 298-acre development crew fell ill on site of the new Rams and Chargers stadium in Inglewood, California.

According to Los Angeles Times writer Nathan Fenno, an internal email was sent from Turner-AECOM Hunt to project partners confirming yet another positive COVID test. The email informed that the staff member performed, “office related duties” within the Turner-AECOM Hunt complex on site. After falling ill Friday, the individual was immediately tested and sent home.

“First and most importantly the staff member is doing well with minor symptoms, and is at home under self-quarantine. Equipment and facilities the staff member used have been disinfected and further disinfecting will be performed,” the email reads.

The email also reported that no other employees have been in close contact with the infected individual.

The first scheduled NFL events at SoFi Stadium are set to take place early to mid-August, as the Rams and Chargers will host their first pre-season games. Regular season games will kick off September 13, at SoFi as the Los Angeles Rams host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.