HOLLYWOOD- Film festivals provide a great opportunity for filmmakers, especially unknown ones to get their movies in front of a real live audience and to have their films reviewed by professional critics and journalists. The 13th annual DTLA Film Festival took place from September 14-18th at Regal L.A. Each year the festival continues to set off their mission plan of showcasing movies of all genres by filmmakers mostly underrepresented by Hollywood. This year’s diversity consisted of 62 percent of the films directed by people of color, and 40 percent directed by women. This non-profit organization was established back in 2008, and has grown to become the single largest film-TV event in the downtown Los Angeles area. Best Picture /Award was presented to director Florencia Krochik in the film “The Rest Of Us.” A feature documentary about DACA kids shot over a decade. Other winners included director Martin Torrez, “The Great American Low Rider Tradition,” a feature documentary about the Lowrider culture of East Los Angeles, which took the Audience Favorite Award. Sophie Gilbert, won Best Director for “Cherry.” The list of winners can be found on their website DTLA Film Festival.

The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival took place September 8, 2022-Sep 18, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Usually the prelude to what to expect at the Oscars. The opening film was “The Swimmers” by Sally El Hosaini, while the closing film was “Daliland” by Mary Harron. Steven Spielberg’s new film, “The Fabelmans” has won the Toronto International film festival’s People’s Choice award. The film has been hailed as Spielberg’s most autobiographical film and has won great reviews. The story of a teenage boy coping with his parents’ disintegrating marriage set in the 60s midwest.

The NewFilmmakers Los Angeles known as (NFMLA) will take place this Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 10:30 PM at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences- Pickford Center at 1313 Vine Street in Los Angeles. In this event you will enjoy great films, an open bar, filmmaker Q&As and especially networking. The NFMLA and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences co-host the annual event: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema event, which returns in person this year. The fee is $30.00 for each ticket.

The Farhang Film Festival will also take place on September 24, 2022 at the Schoenberg Hall at 445 Charles E Young Dr E, in Los Angeles. The mission of the festival is to celebrate and promote Iranian art and culture for the benefit of the community at large. Filmmakers submitted short films for competition that visualize some aspect of Iranian arts, crafts, cuisine, geography, literature and history. The monetary prizes of $10,000, $5,000 or $3,000 are at stake and the winners will receive worldwide recognition through Farhang Foundation’s promotional campaigns. The festival was founded back in 2009.

Mark your calendar, the 2023 Sundance Film Festival will take place January 19-29, 2023. The festival is the ultimate gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and includes dramatic and documentary features and short films, series, showcasing performances and films. Sundance also hosts filmmaker conversations, including panel discussions, and other events. Since 1985, hundreds of films launched at the Festival have gone to gain critical acclaim and reach worldwide audiences.

The New York Film Festival will take place on September 30-October 16, 2022.The 60th New York Film Festival will be held at Lincoln Center-Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center. The New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinematography, featuring top films from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent. Since 1963m the festival has brought new and important cinematic works from around the world to Lincoln Center. In addition to the Main State official selections, the festival includes Currents, Spotlight, Revivals and Talks. Its mission is dedicated to supporting the art and elevating the craft of cinema and enriching film culture.

