CALIFORNIA—On January 12, FilmLA, partner film office for the City and County of Los Angeles and other local jurisdictions gave an update with the filming activity, since reopening of L.A. County and on-location filming last June.

On June 5, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that counties throughout the state could begin reopening to film, television and commercial production starting on June 12.

FilmLA has been monitoring film production for the past 29 weeks. FilmLA has recorded 4,213 filming permits with 2,985 unique projects.

With The impact of Covid FilmLA has continued to provide permits but has seen a decrease over the past two months. Last November had a 7.6 decrease with 813 permits requested, while December fell 24.9 percent with 613 permits requested.

“The activity decline started early and deepened throughout December”FilmLA.com.

FilmLA has reported the week before Christmas 143 permits were issued, then 58 permits issued from December 14 through December 20, and 50 permits durning New Years week.

With December having 21 working days FilmLA averaged 29 film permits daily, which is the lowest the companies seen since last August.

“On December 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urged the film industry to consider pausing production for a few weeks during the COVID-19 surge. Highly invested in efforts to keep cast, crew and communities safe, and having already begun dialing activity back, an extended holiday hiatus began. CBS Studios, Warner Bros. TV, Universal Television, Disney Television Studios and Sony Pictures Television all indicated recently that they were pausing production until at least mid-January” FilmLA.com.

Television productions made up 27 percent of permits released in December. Only so many TV shows started filming locally. Some of the series that were in production were CBS’ Ghosts, Insecure (HBO), Tacoma FD (HBO Max), The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime), and The 3 of Us (CBS).

Feature film made six percent of permits released in December, 26 feature films, largely independents, commenced including Monstrous, Slayers and This Land.

Commercial production made 28 percent of the permits that were released in December. Projects featured last month were Haagen Dazs, Honda, Mountain Dew, and retailers/services such as Carl’s Jr., Lowe’s and Progressive.

“The industry has been extraordinarily responsible throughout the time of the pandemic, as demonstrated by their recent actions during the rise in cases of COVID-19 and embrace of strict safety protocols” Paul Audley, President of FilmLA.