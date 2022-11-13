BEVERLY HILLS—A fire that erupted in a carport located in Beverly Hills occurred on Saturday, November 12, at around 6:05 p.m. The fire damaged multiple vehicles.

Massive flames were spotted at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Shirley Place. When fire fighters received the reports and arrived on the scene they found that eight to nine carports were on fire. They managed to successfully evacuate neighboring buildings.

Authorities determined that the flames engulfed the carports to such a degree that the carports themselves and the vehicles within them are completely lost.

The flames grew and spread to nearby roofs. Fire fighters managed to snuff out the fires to prevent it from spreading farther.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Canyon News reached out to the LAFD for the current status of the investigation but did not hear back before print.