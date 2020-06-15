SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, June 13, at 8:07 p.m. a fire transpired at a multi-story senior housing complex located at 1880 Pine Street near Japantown. The San Francisco Fire Department contained and extinguished the blaze quickly. One person was injured and determined in stable condition. It is unknown if the individual was a resident or a member of the fire crew.

Several evacuations were in place on all floors of the building after the fire was reported. At 8:11 p.m. the fire was traced to the sixth floor of the building and contained. The SFFD extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes.

“Hoping everyone will be okay. I used to live in the building next door!” someone commented on SFFD’s Twitter post about the emergency. 1880 Pine Street is mostly surrounded by other residential buildings.

The cause of the fire and total damages are still under investigation. The nature of the person’s injury was also not stated at the incident. Canyon News contacted a spokesperson for an update, but did not hear back before print.