HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A multi-family residence at 5538 West Romaine Street, a site of a previous burn, caught fire on Saturday, June 20 near the Hollywood area. The blaze to the 1,466 square foot, one-story building was reported at 5:50 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department approached the situation in a defensive mode due to the place fully involved with fire upon their arrival, according to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

At 6:00 p.m. a second update reported 30 firefighters extinguishing the blaze in 10 minutes. The defensive strategy began with execution from the home’s exterior. Flames were then pushed back enough to enter and put out the remainder.

Firefighters skillfully protected all adjacent structures, Prange stated. No injuries resulted from the fire. The cause and total damages were not immediately reported and are still under investigation. LAFD has not posted any further information on this incident. This has been the fourth fire occurrence of the day shared by LAFD.