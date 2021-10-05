SANTA MONICA—Walter Patton, Training Caption/Public Information Officer for the Santa Monica Fire Department indicated in a press release to Canyon News that at approximately 2:25 am, one Santa Monica Fire Engine was dispatched to an ‘Automatic Alarm’ at 2520 Santa Monica Blvd.

Immediately after, at 2:26 am, Fire Com (Dispatch Center) dispatched a ‘Structure Fire’ response to 2624 Santa Monica Blvd. Upon arrival, the first-in Engine dealt with heavy fire showing from the rear of this structure and initiated the Incident Command System.

A total of 6 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Light/Air Unit, and 1 BLS Ambulance worked under the Command and Control of the Battalion Command Team. Additional resources were requested from neighboring LAFD. After assessing the incident further, those units were released prior to arrival.

Crews initiated ‘Transitional Attack’ on the fire, starting from the exterior and ‘transitioning’ to interior with their hose lines. Simultaneously, five firefighters from the Truck ascended the Aerial Ladder to the top of the structure and used chainsaws to cut holes in the roof which allowed them to provide vertical ventilation and a coordinated attack on the fire.

Later arriving companies performed operations such as cutting open doors (Forcible Entry), ensuring no occupants were within the structure (Search/Rescue), protected property (Salvage) and ensured all materials were extinguished (Overhaul). Three on-call Fire Investigators responded in order to perform a thorough investigation of this incident.

The efforts of the 19 firefighters on scene limited the spread of fire within the commercial structure that is doing business as the Goodwill.