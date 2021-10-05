SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica will celebrate pumpkin season at the Mini Fall Festival, located at 2200 Virginia Ave. on Saturday, October 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Festivities will include:

-Shopping for hand-blown glass creations made by Santa Monica College’s Glass Department College students.

-Seasonal craft workshops for children of all ages.

-Two storytelling sessions in English and Spanish will be read by Santa Monica’s Public children’s librarian, sittings will be held at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.,

-Fresh food from the Pico Farmers Market that will be available in the food court

-Free pumpkin giveaway, one per household, while supplies last.

For more details visit smgov.net/vap or call 310-458-8688. This event is presented by Virginia Avenue Park, Santa Monica Public Library, Santa Monica Farmers Market, and Santa Monica College.