BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills in collaboration with the ‘Just in Case BH’ program with working closely with the Beverly Hills Fire Department and Beverly Hills Police Department are assembling the city’s first Emergency Supply Box that will be installed at La Cienega Park.

A press release from the city of BH indicated that the public will be invited to view the newly installed box at an event on Sunday, March 26 from 2 p.m.to 4 p.m. near the La Cienega Community Center.

“Our incredible Fire and Police Departments along with our ‘Just in Case BH’ volunteers have truly made our community their top priority when it comes to ensuring everyone gets access to life saving medical supplies,” said Mayor Lili Bosse. “Emergency Supply Boxes such as these will give our residents and businesses another valuable resource they can get to quickly in an emergency.”

The Emergency Supply Box will consist of basic first aid items that can be used in the event of a large-scale emergency when community members nearby are in need of supplies.

“In addition to our City’s emergency supplies we have stocked in key locations, it’s important we also have additional medical supplies available throughout the City,” said Beverly Hills Fire Chief Greg Barton. “We plan to install more of these supply boxes in each of the nine ‘Just In Case BH’ zones in the coming months.”

During the event, the community will be able to meet Fire Chief Barton and Police Chief Mark Strainbroook, in addition to food trucks and various exercises and classes that will help with CPR, Stop the Bleed and First Aid amenities for the public. To learn more visit beverlyhills.org/justincasebh.