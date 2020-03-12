VALENCIA- Boxing star Floyd Mayweather’s former partner, Josie Harris, 40, was found dead at her home in Valencia on Tuesday night, March 10.

Harris, who had three children with the boxing star, was found in her car and unresponsive by law enforcement at her home at approximately 9:30 P.M. She was pronounced dead at the scene and there appears to be no signs of foul play.

Harris and Mayweather had a rough relationship which found Mayweather convicted of attacking her in a 2010 domestic violence incident for which he later served 2 months behind bars for.

Harris claimed that in September of 2010, Mayweather entered her Vegas home while she slept, pulled her hair and then attacked her in front of their children. She claimed their oldest son, Koraun, snuck out of the home and alerted a security guard to call police. However, years later, Mayweather denied the violent allegations and claimed he was simply restraining her due to drug use. Harris later sued Mayweather for more than $20 million for defamation, for which the case is still ongoing.

Harris and Mayweather dated from 1995 to 2010 and she was an aspiring actress who was also in the process of writing a book to help survivors of domestic violence. Her death is being investigated as a death investigation and not a murder investigation.