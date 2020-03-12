SHERMAN OAKS—Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in a Sherman Oaks guest home that may have left one woman injured Wednesday, March 11.

Officials responded about 7:32 p.m. at the location of 4412 N. Matilja Avenue. It took 14 minutes for 20 firefighters to contain and extinguish the fire in the first story unit of a three-story guesthouse located at the back of the property.

One adult female was discovered during the operation. LAFD officials are evaluating her for smoke inhalation.

Her condition was not immediately known. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.