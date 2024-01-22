BEVERLY HILLS—On January 17, the Los Angeles Police Department announced they are investigating a carjacking of a food delivery truck near Beverly Hills on January 15, at approximately 9:50 p.m., at the corner of Plymouth Avenue and 10th Street.



According to police, the victim, who was driving a 2013 white Hyundai Sonata was the driver/delivery man for a food service company. He disclosed to police that he felt like he was being followed after picking up an order for delivery. The vehicle was described as a black, newer model SUV. The driver drove in front of the victim’s vehicle and stopped blocking him so he could not pass. Four suspects were inside the black SUV.



Two suspects were described as Hispanic males between the ages of 25-30 years old. They exited the SUV, and approached the victim at gunpoint, forcing him out of the car, and onto the ground. The suspects took the victim’s wallet and keys and drove away. There is no description of the third and fourth suspects as they stayed in the SUV leaving to follow the other two suspects in the victim’s car.



Anyone with information or who has details about the victim’s 2013 white Hyundai Sonata is asked to contact LAPD Wilshire Robbery Detective, A. Aguayo, at (213) 922-8215. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).



Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.