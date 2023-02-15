AUSTIN, TX—On Saturday, February 11, author, former Disney executive, and former CEO of the Hollis Company, Dave Hollis died at the age of 47.



Although the cause of death has not been determined, the family confirmed that Hollis died peacefully at home after a recent hospitalization for heart issues.



Upon learning of his death, Hollis’s ex-wife, author, Rachel Hollis posted the following message on her Instagram account:

“We are devastated. I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them the children they shared. Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable.”



Rachel spoke on behalf of the four children the couple had during their marriage; Sawyer, Jackson, Ford, and Noah.



Dave was a big Disney influencer in 2011. He was working as an overseer of Marvel Studios, on “The Avengers,” “Star Wars” and “Frozen” films.



Under Hollis’s leadership, he brought Disney to a new level surpassing $7 billion gross global box office totals for a single year in 2016.



While working at Disney, Hollis helped to launch the career of his then-wife, Rachel. The couple moved to Austin, TX following the publishing of her first book, “Girl, Wash Your Face.” The Hollis multi-level marketing company was later born. They held conferences, and podcasts, and offered other media marketing tools.



The Hollis Company became a multi-million-dollar success. In 2019, Dave left the company and they announced their marital separation the following year.

His friend, Chad Powell from ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” posted the following tribute on Facebook:

“Dave Hollis was a great man. He was a great father. He loved my kids as if they were his own. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to his children, and everyone who loved him…and that’s a lot of people. Dave, you brought so much light into so many lives. Rest in peace, brother.”