HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, November 21 that three men and a woman have been charged with felonies in connection with a string of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles.

“These robberies rob us not only of our possessions but of our freedom of movement: the ability to feel secure in engaging in public space and returning safely home, to what is meant to be our greatest refuge. It speaks to harming us at our most vulnerable and spreads fear throughout our community,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “I am thankful for LAPD’s investigative work in identifying these individuals and bringing the case to my office. As we work to ensure they are held accountable, my Bureau of Victim Services is available to assist victims of these crimes.”

Laron Deshone Bundley, 43, of Inglewood, Rudolph Leopold Flowers, 46, of Los Angeles, and Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, of Lancaster were added to amended complaint BA509148 filed in September against Clayton Richard Randolph, 34, of Los Angeles.

Randolph is charged with two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of second-degree robbery, six counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle. Flowers is charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Bundley is charged with three counts of second-degree robbery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Harris is charged with one count of second-degree robbery.

Randolph was in custody on the original complaint and previously entered a not-guilty plea. Bundley and Flowers were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Harris posted bail and will appear December 8 for arraignment. Bundley, Flowers and Harris were arrested last week by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The complaint charges Randolph with attempted murder in connection with two separate incidents. He is accused of inflicting great bodily injury in one of those counts. He also was charged in a string of robberies from June through September 2022. Bundley is charged in connection with three robberies, Flowers is charged with participating in two robberies and Harris is accused of taking part in one. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.