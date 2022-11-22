LOS ANGELES—A suspect was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday, November 20. The LAPD reported that Foothill Division Officers responded to a radio call for a man, walking in the middle of the street, possibly under the influence of narcotics or suffering from mental illness.

When officers located the suspect, he started to throw rocks at the officers, striking their patrol vehicle. The suspect fled from the officers on foot on to the 118 Freeway, posing a significant safety risk to himself and motorists. The California High Patrol (CHP) was notified and a traffic break was initiated.

As officers were climbing the embankment, the suspect climbed onto vehicles in a possible attempt to carjack them. The first vehicle the suspect climbed onto sped away, causing the suspect to fall to the pavement, but he attempted to climb onto a second vehicle, a use of force occurred by the officers and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department due to the suspect’s altered state and injuries he sustained during the incident. Officers sustained minor injuries while taking the suspect into custody. After the suspect is released from the hospital and booked, authorities will release his name and further details to the public.

Officers showed restraint taking the suspect into custody as they utilized less lethal devices to subdue the individual.

