PACIFIC PALISADES—On Wednesday, March 6, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that several suspects were arrested by Northeast detectives in connection to a series of burglaries.

The LAPD reported on February 29, detectives tracked the burglary suspects across Los Angeles from the San Fernando Valley to West Los Angeles. Based on the suspects’ actions, detectives realized the group was preparing to commit additional burglaries.

Around 1:30 p.m., authorities observed four suspects preparing to commit a burglary. With the help from LAPD’s West Los Angeles officers, the suspects were apprehended in the area of Castellammare Drive and Sunset Boulevard before they could execute the burglary.

Three adults were taken into custody without incident while still inside their vehicle, and a juvenile was detained after attempting to flee on foot. He discarded his cell phone and changed clothing during the foot pursuit. Officers discovered burglary tools and other potential evidence inside the vehicle, which will be recovered following the execution of a search warrant.

Patricio Lian, 20, has been booked under the booking number 6768393 for one felony count of 459 PC-Burglary, and one felony count of 3056 PC-Parole Violation.

Carlos Antonio Gonzalez-Ravest, 20, was booked under the booking number 6768381. He faces charges including an outstanding felony warrant for 459 PC-Burglary, and an outstanding felony warrant for 487 PC-Grand Theft, alongside the initial charge of 182 (A) PC, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

Joaquin Elias Munoz, 19, was booked under the booking number 6768375 for the charge of 182 (A) PC-Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

The juvenile, a 17-year-old male was booked under the booking number 6768316 for the charge of 602 WIC/182 PC-Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact Northeast Division detectives at 323-561-3220. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.