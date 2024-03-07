MALIBU—On Tuesday, March 5, the city of Malibu indicated in a press release that the Malibu City Council took action towards a Permanent Skate Park for its residents. In a 3-2 vote, they approved a settlement agreement with the neighboring property owner, who previously threatened litigation, clearing the way for the project.

The city reported on its website that it is “committed to providing excellent sports and recreation facilities and programs as part of a thriving, health community, and skating has always been an important part of the Malibu culture.”

City Council held a Special meeting on March 4, 2024, to continue talks on the matter from the February 26 regular meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to share the proposed settlement offer with the community and get feedback before making a decision.

Highlights of the proposed settlement agreement include:

-Allowing the neighboring property owner to install landscaping at its own cost to improve the park and prevent graffiti along the perimeter wall of the Skate Park.

-Shifting a portion of the Skate Park 10 feet further away from The Case project homes and lowering one of the above-ground elements.

-Allowing The Case project to lease a portion of the area adjacent to the Temporary Skate Park lot for parking for $5,627 per month until construction begins on the Permanent Skate Park.

-Assigning responsibility to The Case project for all costs related to the changes made to the Permanent Skate Park and requiring a deposit of $150,000 with the City to cover any additional design and construction costs.

On November 30, 2023, the Planning Commission approved the Coastal Development Permit (CDP) for the Permanent Skate Park, and the decision was appealed by the owner of the neighboring property, where “The Case” home development project is under construction.

After filing this appeal, the owner of the neighboring property approached the city of Malibu, and the city and the property owner have been negotiating over a settlement to avoid a potential lawsuit by the property owner.

In 2019, the Malibu City Council directed staff to begin the design concept for a permanent skate park and authorized the installation of a temporary skate park. The 12,500 square-foot Permanent Skatepark will be built at Malibu Bluffs Park, providing a sports and recreation resource and safe community gathering place for youth in the region.

For information on the settlement agreement, and other details review the staff report: https://www.malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/6565?fileID=59693.