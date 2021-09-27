ARIZONA—On Friday, September 24, the internet security group, Cyber Ninjas, released a seven page report documenting the fraud found in the forensic audit of the 2020 Presidential election in Maricopa County.

The Executive Summary report identified 57,734 ballots as, “serious issues” during the audit. Issues reported include improper voter registration, improper votes, and discrepancies in the registration.

The report called the number, “A conservative estimate,” because “there were other identified problems that were not quantified nor included in that total [listed in the above paragraph], likely resulting in a much larger number of flawed ballots.”

Additional issues included: backdated registrations, multiple voter registrations linked to the same voter affidavit, voters without records in a commercial database, and printing defects rendering thousands of ballots as suspicious.

“In the 2020 Presidential election, the margin of victory was only 10,457 votes, a small fraction of the 57,734 ballots with known issues. Again, this is almost 6 times the margin of victory in the Presidential race and is multiples of the margin of victory in other races. Based on these factual findings, the election should not be certified, and the reported results are not reliable,” the Cyber Ninja report states.

The report indicated over 10,000 double votes over county lines, and tens of thousands of ballots cast from individuals who moved prior to the election and could not have legally received their ballot. These discrepancies were listed as “critical” in the report on page four.

Maricopa County Audit Results Reveal Someone Was Caught on Video Illegally Deleting Hundreds of Thousands of Election Files the Day Before the Audit Started – The Arizona Sun Times https://t.co/011PUqbkpB — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) September 25, 2021

Four other issues were cited and labeled, “High Severity.” The report indicates their were more ballots received than mailed.

According to the report, election files were deleted, and corrupt ballot images were two of the multiple discrepancies found. Several more were listed in the report.

On the Maricopa County website, they have a section titled, “Election Facts and Myth Busters,” denying reports of voter fraud.

Senator Wendy Rogers is challenging the results of the Arizona election. Arizona Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate, Katie Hobbs and Rogers have been arguing on social media.

I will take all necessary actions that are supported by the evidence and where I have legal authority. Arizonans deserve to have their votes accurately counted and protected. https://t.co/KZ8AHqyMmB — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 24, 2021

The 2020 Presidential election between Donald J. Trump, and Joe Biden, first reported a Biden victory with 40.4 percent of the vote and Trump carrying 49.1 percent of the vote.