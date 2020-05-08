SAN FRANCISCO−San Francisco Bay area workers have reportedly been delivering alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and other substances to the homeless staying in hotels to encourage them not to venture out, but to stay put and shelter-in-place as first reported Wednesday, May 6.

In mid-March, Governor Gavin Newsom announced his plan to secure 900 hotels to house the homeless, those at risk, or needing to quarantine during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Governor Newsom announced a Federal Emergency Management, Project Roomkey that will pay for seventy-five percent of the cost to house the homeless.

🎥 Governor Gavin Newsom announced an agreement today with Motel 6 to make all CA corporate-owned locations available for counties to use under Project Roomkey.Project Roomkey builds on California's actions to tackle homelessness and protect every Californian from #COVID19. Posted by California Governor on Saturday, April 18, 2020

News reports indicate that the homeless residents currently occupying the motels who are recipients of medication from the methadone clinics may have their medications delivered. People who may have identified as a drug addict or alcoholic are reportedly now receiving their methadone at their hotels/motels. Methadone can be used to stem the cravings of patients coming off of heroin.

Arguments erupted on social media. One person Tweeted,

“San Francisco delivers weed, opioids, alcohol, and ciggies to homeless locked up from Covid-19. Mr. President can you please not send California any stimulus money? I’m not working my a** off to buy cigs and drugs for SF homeless people.”

Another Tweeter wrote, “That’s California for you and Pelosi’s District. Just dope them up. Don’t try to really help them, but give everything to her illegals.”

Former Obama aid, Dr. Grant Colfax from San Francisco’s Department of Public Health told news reporters,

“With regard to people who are at risk, or who need to be in quarantine or isolation because they’re COVID positive, our focus needs to be on supporting them,” Colfax said. “Meeting them where they are so that they can be cared for in the most appropriate way. In the way that’s good for them and for our community.”

“Our philosophy in terms of treating those who suffer from addiction, substance use is a disorder and is really again focused on science and medical literature.”