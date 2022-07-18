MALIBU—The city of Malibu is inviting the public to attend Cinemalibu, an evening of fun with a free outdoor screening of the film “Luca” (rated PG) and other fun, family-friendly activities on Saturday, July 23 at Malibu Bluffs Park located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway.

The movie begins at sunset 8 p.m. and pre-event activities start at 7 p.m. The event will feature a complimentary themed art activity with Create Art, an interactive class demonstration led by community class cartooning instructor Larry Scott, and an appearance by a special guest from Fairytales Entertainment. Food and treats will be available for purchase from D’Amore’s Pizza and Kona Ice shaved ice.

Guests who show a staff member that they follow the Community Services Department on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win great prizes, including gift certificates and 30 percent off a city of Malibu 2022 Summer Day Camp.

The City of Malibu’s CineMalibu™ series has presented free outdoor movie screenings for the community since 2005. RSVP online at MalibuCity.org/Register. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring chairs and blankets. No alcohol is allowed at Malibu Bluffs Park. For more details, visit MalibuCity.org/CineMalibu or call 310-317-1364.