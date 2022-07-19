WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is inviting residential property owners in West Hollywood to participate in one of two upcoming information sessions about its Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Pilot Program. The West Hollywood ADU Pilot Program is a new affordable housing initiative to incentivize property owners to create an affordable rental unit on a single-family or multifamily property.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, the program offers comprehensive assistance for financing, designing, permitting, and constructing a new ADU in West Hollywood. The program offers low interest loans (up to $150,000) to design and build ADUs via conversion of existing accessory structures, new construction, or on multifamily developments in the area. Conversion projects include converting an existing garage or other on-site structure; new construction includes ground-up or prefabricated modular units; multifamily development includes detached or attached, conversion, or new construction.

Applicants for the West Hollywood ADU Pilot Program must meet the following criteria: a single-family property where the ADU will be located must be owner-occupied for the past year (one year) as the property owner’s primary residence; and for either a single-family or multifamily property the property owner must rent the ADU to a Section 8 voucher holder for a minimum of seven continuous years. West Hollywood ADU Pilot Program applications will be released on Monday, August 1 and must be submitted digitally by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30.

Two information sessions about the West Hollywood ADU Pilot Program will take place on Wednesday, July 27– one virtual and one in-person. A Zoom webinar will take place at 12:30 p.m., advanced registration is required. An in-person session will take place at 6 p.m. at the West Hollywood Community Center at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, in Room 1. Advance registration is not required for the in-person session; attendees may drop in. For up-to-date schedule information and details visit www.weho.org/calendar.

For additional details about West Hollywood’s Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Pilot Program visit www.weho.org/adupilot.

For more information contact Alicen Bartle, West Hollywood Project Development Administrator, at (323) 848-6323 or at ADUPilot@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.