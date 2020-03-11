SANTA MONICA – Santa Monica’s Virginia Avenue Park will host free legal clinics provided by the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles at the Park’s Center every second Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 7 p.m. LAFLA’s team works with the community in a variety of ways providing direct legal representation, offering counsel and advice, providing legal referrals, and educates communities about their legal rights through workshops and seminars.

Members of the public can consult with a Legal Aid Foundation lawyer privately for help with any variety of legal issues such as family law, child support, child custody, divorce, paternity, domestic violence, restraining orders, expungements, housing rights, immigration, and more. Clinics began Wednesday, March 11 and are offered in English and Spanish.

No appointments are necessary to consult with a legal aid representative as walk-ins are welcomed. For more information, call 310-458-8688 or visit smgov.net/vapark.