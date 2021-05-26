UNITED STATES—On Friday, May 21, Henry County Superior Court granted Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VoterGA) the right to a full inspection of mail-in ballots that have been in question in Fulton County Georgia since November 3, 2020.

Garland Favorito is a co-founder of the VoterGA group. The action may be seen here. Brian J. Amero, Chief Judge Superior Court of Henry County signed the court order to unseal which includes the right to inspect and scan absentee ballots.

The inspection is ordered to take place, with the court counsel present where ballots are stored at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

On December 14, 2020, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp praised Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, for calling for a signature audit following the recent Presidential election.

“After calling for a signature audit repeatedly since the November 3rd election, I am glad Secretary Raffensperger has finally taken this necessary step to begin restoring confidence in Georgia’s election process. As hardworking Georgians head back to the polls for the January 5th runoffs, it is absolutely vital for every vote cast to be legal and for only legal votes to be counted.”

Georgia was the first state to demand a signature match early on, and now follows the states of Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania in verifying the election through a forensic audit.