SANTA MONICA—Gabriel Jarret, who is best known for his role in the 1985 cult classic film “Real Genius,” is being accused of allegedly trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. The sting operation was led by the Creep Catching Unit which is a child activist organization dedicated to catching predators online who are trying to have sex with minors.

According to one of the investigators, Jarrett wanted to have oral sex with a young girl and the unit turned over the evidence they obtained to the Santa Monica Police Department. Evidence included sexually explicit text messages between Jarret and a decoy who said she was only 14. The two had been texting each other since May 26, 2022.

The actor explained to Fox 11 in an interview that he was a victim of entrapment. The station asked why Jarret sent sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl and responded that she was the one sending explicit messages. He said that he planned on meeting the girl in person to “let her off easy” and tell her to stop texting him.

On Sunday, September 10, Jarret made plans to meet the girl at the Santa Monica Pier. When he arrived, he was met with members of the CC Unit who confronted him. Jarret denied all the allegations and demanded that they turn off their camera. Jarret fled the scene.

In a message to the CC Unit Jarret wrote, “I would be very careful what you do with that video, any attempt to try and embarrass me whatsoever I will defend myself..”

In 2018, TMZ reported that Jarret’s then girlfriend accused him of child molestation, rape, and other crimes. She refused to leave his home and was screaming so loudly at him his neighbors overheard. Jarret later filed a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend who was identified as Jennifer Marie Alfano.

SMPD is currently investigating the case to determine if there is verifiable evidence that meets prosecutable standards that can be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

No arrest have been made.