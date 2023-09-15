BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, September 14, the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in a press release that multiple drivers were cited during their September 8 DUI checkpoint.

Officers held the checkpoint on N. Santa Monica Blvd and Crescent Drive from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

A total of 1,450 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 260 were screened. Officers cited five drivers for operating a vehicle without a license. One person was arrested for driving with a suspended license and had an outstanding DUI warrant.

According to the police department, the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that rates of impaired driving were significantly lower in states that conducted sobriety checkpoints. Studies have also consistently found sobriety checkpoints to be effective in reducing crashes and crash fatalities.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Beverly Hills will have another DUI checkpoint in December, but a specific date has yet to be determined.