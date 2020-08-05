HOLLYWOOD—The contenders for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were announced on July 30 and leading the pack were Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande who each picked up seven nominations for their collaboration “Rain on Me.” Lady Gaga also earned a nomination for Artist of the Year, and both women are also nominated for Best Quarantine Performance; yes that is a new category created by the powers that be America.

Other nominees include Billie Eilish and the Weeknd who both picked up six nominations each, with Taylor Swift earning five nominations from her latest album “Lover.” The musical event will be held in New York City’s Barclays Center, with musical performances throughout the region. I’m pretty certain that we won’t see audiences cheering on their favorites in person, if anything it will be from their homes.

A partial list of this year’s nominees are listed below:

Video of the Year

-Billie Eilish “everything i wanted”

-Eminem ft. Juice WRLD “Godzilla”

-Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

-Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

-Taylor Swift “The Man”

-The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Artist of the Year

-DaBaby

-Justin Bieber

-Lady Gaga

-Megan Thee Stallion

-Post Malone

-The Weeknd

Song of the Year

-Billie Eilish “everything i wanted”

-Doja Cat “Say So”

-Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

-Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

-Post Malone “Circles”

-Roddy Ricch “The Box”

Best New Artist

-Doja Cat

-Jack Harlow

-Lewis Capaldi

-Roddy Ricch

-Tate McRae

-YUNGBLUD

Best Pop Video

-BTS “On”

-Halsey “You should be sad”

-Jonas Brothers “What a Man Gotta Do”

-Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

-Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

-Taylor Swift “Lover”

Best Rock Video

-blink-182 “Happy Days”

-Coldplay “Orphans”

-Evanescence “Wasted On You”

-Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

-Green Day “Oh Yeah!”

-The Killers “Caution”

Best Hip-Hop Video

-DaBaby “BOP”

-Eminem ft. Juice WRLD “Godzilla”

-Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

-Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

-Roddy Ricch “The Box”

-Travis Scott “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Best R&B Video

-Alicia Keys “Underdog”

-Chloe x Halle “Do It”

-H.E.R. ft. YG “Slide”

-Khalid ft. Summer Walker “Eleven”

-Lizzo “Cuz I Love You”

-The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Best Alternative Video

-The 1975 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

-All Time Low “Some Kind Of Disaster”

-FINNEAS “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

-Lana Del Rey “Doin’ Time”

-Machine Gun Kelly “Bloody Valentine”

-twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Best Latin Video

-Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin “China”

-Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

-Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul “MAMACITA”

-J Balvin “Amarillo”

-Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

-Maluma ft. J Balvin “Queì Pena”

Best Collaboration

-Ariana Grande & Justin Beiber “Stuck with U”

-Black Eyed Peas. Ft. J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

-Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid “Beautiful People”

-Future ft. Drake “Life is Good”

-Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

-Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

Best K-Pop Video

-(G)I-DLE “Oh My God”

-BTS “On”

-EXO “Obsession”

-Monsta X “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

-Tomorrow X Together “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

-Red Velvet “Psycho”

Video For Good

-Anderson .Paak “Lockdown”

-Billie Eilish “all the good girls go to hell”

-Demi Lovato “I Love Me”

-H.E.R. “I Can’t Breathe”

-Lil Baby “The Bigger Picture”

-Taylor Swift “The Man”

Best Quarantine Performance

-Chloe & Halle “Do It”

-CNCO “Unplugged At Home”

-DJ D-Nice “Club MTV presents #DanceTogether”

-John Legend “#togetherathome Concert Series”

-Lady Gaga “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

-Post Malone “Nirvana Tribute”

Best Music Video From Home

-5 Seconds of Summer “Wildflower”

-Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber “Stuck with U”

-Blink-182 “Happy Days”

-Drake “Toosie Slide”

-John Legend “Bigger Love”

-twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

The ceremony will air live on MTV on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. A host for the event has not yet been announced.