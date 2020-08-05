MALIBU—Actor Matthew McConaughey sold his Malibu home for the price of $14.8 million. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves acquired the house back in 2007 for $10 million. The property was never put on the public market, but was sold privately to the movie producer Phil Lord.

Lord is mostly known for his work on the films “21 Jump Street,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” and “The Lego Movie.” The deal between McConaughey and Lord was sealed in mid-July. Lord recently landed a deal that was worth $100 million with Sony Pictures.

The house comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has private access to Point Dume Beach and is surrounded by tall gates and bush to ensure full privacy. The home has undergone renovations since McConaughey purchased it in 2007. The 3,800 square foot property has a long driveway that adds distance between the public road and the estate.

The “Dallas Buyer Club” star owns a 10,000 square feet Mansion in Austin, Texas. He purchased the house in 2012 and has split most of his time between LA and Austin. McCoughany still has property in Malibu, as he owns several airstream trailers that he uses as an office at times.