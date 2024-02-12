LONG BEACH—On Wednesday, February 7, at 5:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) updated their initial reports from Monday, February 5, notifying the public of a sewage spill that closed all beaches in Long Beach, Cabrillo Beach, and San Pedro. As of Wednesday, February 7, all beaches were still closed to both swimmers and surfers.



On May 5, LACDPH announced that millions of gallons of raw, untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel that leads up to Cabrillo Beach. On Tuesday, May 6, public health officials confirmed at least eight million gallons of sewage entered the channel before the flow was halted.



The LACDPH press release is below:



“The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water closure for the following area due to the release of untreated sewage, which has now stopped. The initial report of approximately 1,000,000 gallons has been revised to 5,000,000 gallons:

Cabrillo Beach Ocean Waters in San Pedro — Entire area



Public Health officials are advising residents or visitors planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid contact with ocean water in the areas noted above. A sewage discharge occurred on February 5, 2024, at approximately 6 a.m., resulting in an estimated at five million gallons entering the Dominguez Channel, which terminates near Cabrillo Beach.



The ocean water closure will remain in effect until Public Health receives sampling results indicating that bacterial levels meet health standards.



Please note that the Rain Advisory has been extended until Wednesday, February 7, warning residents to avoid contact with all ocean waters.



Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.”



Maps of the impacted locations may be found on the LACDPH website under beaches.



These were not the only raw sewage spills in the area following the flooding that drenched Southern California last week.



Reports indicate that right after this major spill four smaller spills seeped into the waters at Seal Beach, Palos Verdes, and Doheny Beach.



Dr. Katherine Pease who works closely with the health officials on the cleanliness and bacteria levels at the area beaches is leading a clean-up effort at Cabrillo Beach. The following information came directly from Dr. Pease’s website.



“Our Cabrillo Beach Clean Up Is ON!



After the recent eight million Gallon Sewage Spill in the Dominguez Channel, and California State of emergency brought on by recent storms, Cabrillo Beach needs more love than ever! Join us on Saturday, February 17, 2024, for a crucial Nothin’ But Sand beach cleanup.”





