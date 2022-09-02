PANORAMA CITY—On August 31, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Operations Valley Bureau Homicide (OVBH) announced the arrest of a locally known gang member, Louis Enriquez Hernandez, for a murder that occurred in Panorama City at Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue.



LAPD OVBH was able to complete the arrest with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Houston Violent Crime Task Force and Houston Police Department – North Crime Suppression Team, who were able to find the suspect in a residence in Spring, Texas, which is part of the Houston-Woodlands-Sugarland metropolitan area.



On August 3, at 2:30 p.m., Mission area patrol responded to a call of a collision that took place at Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue. The call escalated quickly to what is referred to as an ambulance shooting.



Four individuals were involved in the collision. A fifth person, came on foot to assist the motorist. All five were present when Hernandez arrived and opened fire on all of them. Three of the four original victims were all seriously injured and taken to an area hospital where they are expected to survive. One of them was treated at the scene and chose not to go to the hospital.



The fifth victim was shot and killed. Reports indicate the fatality victim was lying on the ground motionless.



The suspect fled the scene on foot, then got in a blue BMW and drove away. OVBH Detectives, who took over the investigation, learned that the suspect had fled to Texas.



On August 30, Luis Enriquez Hernandez, 37, was taken into custody without incident. The names of the victims have not been released. This is an ongoing investigation.



Anyone with further information is encouraged to call Detective III Steve Castro serial No. 26287, Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide at (818)374-1925. After normal business hours, all calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247.



Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS 800-22-8477.