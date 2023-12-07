HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Gareth Pursehouse, 45, of Playa del Rey, the man responsible for the murder of Dr. Amie Harwick was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday, December 6. Harwick, 38, was killed after being thrown off a third-floor balcony at her apartment.

The suspect was found guilty on September 28, 2023 of killing Harwick. Jurors deliberated for two days before deciding a verdict. Pursehouse broke into Harwick’s home and waited for her to arrive before he attacked her and threw her off the balcony leading to her death.

On February 15, 2020, shortly after 1 a.m., Pursehouse murdered Harwick in the 2000 block of Mound Street. Her autopsy confirmed she had been strangled, before falling off the balcony. Authorities were called to the scene after they received a call of a woman screaming at the residential building. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Harwick on the ground below a balcony. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Pursehouse was convicted on one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Pursehouse posted a $2 million bond back in April 2020 and was released after he was arrested back in February. A week later he was arrested again and held on a-no-bond-warrant.

Harwick was formerly engaged to actor and “The Price is Right” host Drew Cary. She recently had a restraining order filed against Pursehouse, fearing for her life. Authorities indicated that the crime scene showed evidence of a struggle and forced entry into Harwick’s home. Evidence also included Pursehouse on surveillance video entering and leaving Harwick’s apartment. She worked at Bally’s Total Fitness as a fitness director and is known for her fitness video, “Fit Rock.”

She wrote “The New Sex Bible for Women” and earned a master’s degree from Pepperdine University, where she majored in clinical and family psychology. She was a former Playboy model and a sex and family psychologist.

A petition was started via Change.org to get justice for Amie by Diana Farias. The following statement was posted on the website:

“Domestic Violence is a serious concern for everyone. I recently lost a wonderful friend, Dr. Amie Harwick. She was murdered as a result of poor laws not protecting the victims and treating the offenders. I refuse to let her death be in vain. She was a Doctor in the Mental Health Field and advocate in the community. We need to do the same and advocate for Amie. JUSTICE 4 AMIE!

Amie had a restraining order in place against a violent ex-boyfriend from a decade ago. The restraining order expired. Well two weeks ago, this ex-boyfriend went to an event that she was at and harassed her. He began to stalk her and on Valentine’s Day attacked her, in her own home while he laid in wait for her to come home. This man for years clearly needed treatment. She should have never had to be in this situation like so many other victims. The process to get a restraining order is very difficult and traumatic.”

The case was heard by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli. The case was prosecuted by LADA’s Major Crimes Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.