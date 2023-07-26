SHERMAN OAKS— Gary Mullarney, 45, has been identified as the victim fatally struck by a car on the 405 Freeway on Thursday, July 20, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner released. The events leading up to the crash are unknown at this time, however, his death has been listed as a suicide.

At approximately 7:12 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department personnel and California Highway Patrol West Valley Area units responded to reports of a pedestrian down on the Northbound 405 Freeway near Ventura Boulevard. LAFD firefighters located the victim – later identified as Mullarney – upon arriving at the scene. Mullarney was declared dead at the scene by LAFD personnel.

A SIG-ALERT was issued for the number five and number six lanes of the northbound I-405 and the northbound Ventura Boulevard off-ramp from approximately 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m., to facilitate CHP on-scene investigation and Caltrans clean-up, a CHP news release said.

Initial evidence suggests Mullarney was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle and he may have been walking in or near traffic prior to the collision. CHP units received a possible description of the vehicle – a Toyota – but a follow-up investigation ruled the Toyota out of the collision involvement.

According to the CHP news release, two people were inside the vehicle that struck Mullarney. No further description of their identities or of the vehicle is available at this time.

Mullarney’s cause of death was determined to be traumatic injuries as a result of being hit by a car, LA County Medical Examiner released. The events leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the CHP West Valley Area office at (818) 888-0980. After hours please contact the Los Angeles Communications Center at (323) 259-3200.