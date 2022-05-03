SANTA MONICA—On Monday May 2 at 3:02 p.m. resources from the Santa Monica Fire Department were dispatched to a reported “Gas Odor” in the area of 1410 Third Street.

Captain Patrick McNulty of the SMFD indicate in a news release to Canyon News that the first arriving Engine company determined the incident to be a significant natural gas leak and requested additional resources including the SMFD Hazardous Materials Response Team. Fire crews deployed fire protection hose lines, prevented potential ignition sources, and began air monitoring of all adjacent buildings. Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department assisted with the evacuations of the 200 block of Santa Monica Blvd. and the 1330/1400 block of Third Street Promenade.

So Cal Gas arrived on scene to repair the leak and at approximately 8 p.m. the

gas leak was successfully stopped. All evacuation orders were lifted, and residents were allowed to return to the area.

The source of the natural gas was from an underground 2 inch gas line that was ruptured during a nearby construction project. There were no reported injuries due to the gas leak.

Assisting agencies included Santa Monica Police, Santa Monica Office of Emergency Management, Santa Monica Public Works, So-Cal Gas Company, McCormick Ambulance, and LA County Department of Public Health.